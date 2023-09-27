Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $157,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

ITA stock opened at $105.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.95. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.