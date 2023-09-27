Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Benchmark Electronics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE BHE opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $733.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

