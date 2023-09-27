Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Park Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.2% per year over the last three years. Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 770.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

