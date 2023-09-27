The Bidvest Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:BDVSY)

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.346 per share on Thursday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

The Bidvest Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BDVSY opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. The Bidvest Group has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $31.68.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

