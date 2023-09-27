The Bidvest Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:BDVSY)

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.346 per share on Thursday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
The Bidvest Group Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of BDVSY opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. The Bidvest Group has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $31.68.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
