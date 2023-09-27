ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 794.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,974 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $186,330,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.7 %

COP stock opened at $120.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

