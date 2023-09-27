Diversified Trust Co Has $2.01 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

MMM opened at $93.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

