Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,456 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SEA by 120.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,684 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 102.95 and a beta of 1.75. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $88.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $62.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

