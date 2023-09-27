British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 448 ($5.47).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.13) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($4.95) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

BLND opened at GBX 320 ($3.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -285.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 522.30 ($6.38). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 323.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 348.17.

In related news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,396 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.74), for a total transaction of £40,991.76 ($50,057.10). In other news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 4,708 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 311 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £14,641.88 ($17,879.94). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,849 shares of company stock worth $1,509,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

