British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 448 ($5.47).
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.13) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($4.95) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BLND
British Land Stock Down 2.1 %
Insider Activity at British Land
In related news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.74), for a total transaction of £40,991.76 ($50,057.10). In other news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 311 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £14,641.88 ($17,879.94). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,396 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.74), for a total value of £40,991.76 ($50,057.10). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,849 shares of company stock worth $1,509,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Pain for Gain: 2 Stocks Whose CEOs Left Without a Clue
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.