NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11. The company has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $65.27 and a 52 week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,735,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

