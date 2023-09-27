Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,577 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,843 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $287.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL

