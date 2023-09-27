Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $156,000 Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,687,000,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 27,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $60,726.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,459.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 27,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $60,726.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,459.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,346 shares of company stock valued at $313,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.15 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRTK

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.