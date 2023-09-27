500 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $437.69 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.56 and a 52-week high of $492.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $460.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.