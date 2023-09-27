Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.16.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $90.81 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 352.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.