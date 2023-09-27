ELIS (XLS) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $42.18 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00020621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016871 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014451 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,740.59 or 1.00028086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03901014 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $42.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

