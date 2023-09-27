Bank of America Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $190.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.56.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $167.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 908.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,292 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

