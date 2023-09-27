Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth $1,265,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 204.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter worth about $690,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total value of $306,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,260,358.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total transaction of $86,183.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total value of $306,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260,358.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,249 shares of company stock worth $9,328,627. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEN

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $245.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.91 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.76 and a 12 month high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.