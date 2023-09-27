Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Argus started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $241.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,637 shares of company stock worth $4,114,332. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

