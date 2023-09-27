Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.12.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.