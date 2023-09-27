Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,500 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Graco by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,413.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan purchased 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of GGG opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

