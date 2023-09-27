SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,793,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,454 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

