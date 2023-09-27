Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 412 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $549.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $522.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $528.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $308.32 and a 1 year high of $601.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 857,371 shares of company stock worth $21,025,565,827. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

