Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,637 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies
In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ GEHC opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83.
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.
About GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.
