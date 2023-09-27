Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kowal Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IVV opened at $427.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $448.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.71. The stock has a market cap of $330.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

