Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 12,014 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kowal Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,014 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $341,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

