Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 4,200 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

