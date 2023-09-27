Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 430 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $572.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $655.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.82. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.