676 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Bought by Northwest Bank & Trust Co

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.