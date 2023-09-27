Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 790 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

S&P Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $364.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,457 shares of company stock worth $8,394,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

