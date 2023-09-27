Northwest Bank & Trust Co Invests $41,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.06.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

