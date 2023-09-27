Northwest Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 842,229 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,764,000 after acquiring an additional 260,606 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Barclays increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $64.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.