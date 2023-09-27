Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) PT Raised to $147.00 at Bank of America

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.94% from the stock’s current price.

CHK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

CHK stock opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

