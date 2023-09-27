900 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Purchased by Northwest Bank & Trust Co

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,037,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,532,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,861,000 after buying an additional 620,592 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,228,000 after buying an additional 516,233 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXAS stock opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

