Northwest Bank & Trust Co Invests $49,000 in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,238,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 721,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $452,498.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,394.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $452,498.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at $833,394.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $109,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,114 shares of company stock worth $670,049 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.30 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 89.12%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.