Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.5393 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BTDPY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.62) to GBX 464 ($5.67) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.76) to GBX 370 ($4.52) in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 545 ($6.66) to GBX 495 ($6.04) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.74) to GBX 495 ($6.04) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $463.17.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

