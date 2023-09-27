Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.65

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Stock Performance

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 706.73 ($8.63) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 705.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 696.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.57. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 639.80 ($7.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 737.40 ($9.00). The company has a market capitalization of £407.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,913.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

In related news, insider Alan Scott sold 5,675 shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 706 ($8.62), for a total value of £40,065.50 ($48,926.00). 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

