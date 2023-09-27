Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.25

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Braime Group Stock Performance
Braime Group stock opened at GBX 1,850 ($22.59) on Wednesday. Braime Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,561 ($19.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,000 ($24.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.53 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,843 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,770.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39.
Braime Group Company Profile
