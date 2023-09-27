Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.25

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Braime Group Stock Performance

Braime Group stock opened at GBX 1,850 ($22.59) on Wednesday. Braime Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,561 ($19.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,000 ($24.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.53 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,843 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,770.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39.

Braime Group Company Profile

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

