Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.35 Per Share

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $33.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $379.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.51. The company has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $332.34 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.86.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

