National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

National Research has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

National Research Stock Performance

NRC opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.48. National Research has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The company had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in National Research by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in National Research by 6,481.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

