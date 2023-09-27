Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 163,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 97,211 shares.The stock last traded at $10.38 and had previously closed at $10.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth $86,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter worth $111,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

