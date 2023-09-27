BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
BancFirst has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.
BANF opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average is $88.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,050,000 after purchasing an additional 115,715 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,615,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,840,000 after buying an additional 22,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after buying an additional 35,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
