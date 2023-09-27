BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

BancFirst has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

BANF opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average is $88.86.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,050,000 after purchasing an additional 115,715 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,615,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,840,000 after buying an additional 22,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after buying an additional 35,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

