CareCloud, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:CCLDP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
CareCloud Price Performance
CCLDP opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $28.00.
CareCloud Company Profile
