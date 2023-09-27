Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.31

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.31 and last traded at C$12.31, with a volume of 61639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.57.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$674.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.91.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.62%.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.