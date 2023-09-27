THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. THOR Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $6.25-7.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.25-$7.25 EPS.
THOR Industries Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.79.
In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on THO. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
