THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. THOR Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $6.25-7.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.25-$7.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.79.

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in THOR Industries by 51.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 3,413.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 18.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THO. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

