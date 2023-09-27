Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading 4.3% Higher

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRONGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.17. 2,132,018 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,859,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRONGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 172.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,724,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,611,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 318,019 shares during the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

