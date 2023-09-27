Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading 4.3% Higher

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.17. 2,132,018 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,859,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Cronos Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 172.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

About Cronos Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,724,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,611,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 318,019 shares during the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

