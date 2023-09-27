Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Trading Up 4.2%

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 462,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 775,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Expro Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $396.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $140,163.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,270.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $68,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,575,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,516,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $140,163.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,270.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,071,335 shares of company stock valued at $70,495,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Expro Group by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Expro Group by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

