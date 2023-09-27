Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Trading Up 4%

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) was up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 159,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 76,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Eagle Plains Resources Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 8.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 11 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

