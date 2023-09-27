Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Up 25%

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 123,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 71,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Granada Gold Mine Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.74.

About Granada Gold Mine

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Granada property, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

