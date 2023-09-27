Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Trading Down 4.3%

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 118,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 471,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEAV shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Weave Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weave Communications news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $70,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 587,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Erin Goodsell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $70,947.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 587,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,516 shares of company stock worth $3,835,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Weave Communications by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 46,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

