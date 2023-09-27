Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 5.4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.53. 12,155,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 20,185,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Tilray Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 103,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tilray by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

