American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 616,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,120,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXL. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXL

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.32.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Axle & Manufacturing news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.